Rangers' Ryan Kent hopes all but ended - Liverpool to keep £10m winger rather than loan as Leeds United make move

Rangers have suffered a double blow in their pursuit of Ryan Kent.

Ryan Kent will stay at Liverpool if he is not sold. Picture: SNS

The winger, who won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year last season, has been put up for sale at a cost of £10million by Liverpool with the Premier League side ruling out another loan move.

Leeds United, fresh after the £7million sale of striker Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht, have made their move for the 22-year-old, according to the Daily Record.

Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of Kent and the club will need to move quickly with the transfer window closing for Championship sides at 5pm on Thursday.

There may have been a glimmer of hope that if Liverpool were unable to sell the player it would open up a return to Ibrox on loan.

However, that has been dismissed by the club according to reports with Jurgen Klopp happy to have the player part of his squad for the season.

That took on more credence with Harry Wilson being allowed to join Bournemouth on loan but his long-term future seen at Anfield.