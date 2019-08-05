Rangers respond after supporters destroy disabled section roof amid Rugby Park pitch invasion

Rangers have promised to take "appropriate action" against supporters who caused the destruction of a roof covering the disabled supporters section in the away end at Rugby Park.

The incident occurred after Connor Goldson's injury-time header had won the game for Steven Gerrard's side, who overcame a late equaliser from Stephen O'Donnell to claim three points in their first league match of 2019/20.

Several fans invaded the pitch while some others climbed on to the roof of the disabled section. This caused the roof to collapse as the fans inside were rushed to safety.

A Rangers spokesperson told the Scottish Sun: "Thankfully no one was seriously injured and we have asked for a full debrief of this incident. The appropriate action will then be taken.

"We have also asked Kilmarnock to investigate a second safety issue, the failure of their ticketing system which left a large number of fans outside the stadium after kick off."

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "An investigation is underway following a pitch incursion at the Kilmarnock vs Rangers game on Sunday August 4, 2019.

"The incident resulted in the roof of a shelter collapsing and one man being injured. He received medical attention at the ground and enquiries are continuing.

"Four men have been arrested in connection with alleged breach of the peace in and around the stadium."