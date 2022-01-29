Rangers ready to welcome back key midfielder and hand debut to new signing

Joe Aribo has scored in both of Rangers' previous games against Ross County this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Perhaps the most welcome sight on the Scottish champions’ team sheet for the travelling Rangers fans will be that of Joe Aribo who has been the Ibrox club’s leading performer so far this season.

Aribo has been absent since the winter break because of international duty with Nigeria but their unexpectedly early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations finals means the 25-year-old midfielder is available once more.

He is expected to go straight back into van Bronckhorst’s starting line-up, as is winger Ryan Kent who missed Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox through suspension after his contentious dismissal in the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Rangers are also likely to hand an immediate debut to Ivory Coast international winger Amad Diallo after securing his signature on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

Others in contention for a starting spot are experienced midfielders Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack who both looked sharp as they made their return from injury as substitutes in the win over Livingston.

With main striker Alfredo Morelos still absent on World Cup qualifying duty with Colombia, van Bronckhorst must also decide if Cedric Itten continues to lead the line against County or whether Kemar Roofe is ready for a first starting appearance since December 9.