Rangers ready to welcome back key midfielder and hand debut to new signing

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is boosted by the return of two influential players and a fresh addition to his squad as the Rangers manager considers his selection options for the Premiership clash against Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday.

By Stephen Halliday
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 8:00 am
Joe Aribo has scored in both of Rangers' previous games against Ross County this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Perhaps the most welcome sight on the Scottish champions’ team sheet for the travelling Rangers fans will be that of Joe Aribo who has been the Ibrox club’s leading performer so far this season.

Aribo has been absent since the winter break because of international duty with Nigeria but their unexpectedly early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations finals means the 25-year-old midfielder is available once more.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He is expected to go straight back into van Bronckhorst’s starting line-up, as is winger Ryan Kent who missed Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox through suspension after his contentious dismissal in the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Rangers are also likely to hand an immediate debut to Ivory Coast international winger Amad Diallo after securing his signature on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

Others in contention for a starting spot are experienced midfielders Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack who both looked sharp as they made their return from injury as substitutes in the win over Livingston.

With main striker Alfredo Morelos still absent on World Cup qualifying duty with Colombia, van Bronckhorst must also decide if Cedric Itten continues to lead the line against County or whether Kemar Roofe is ready for a first starting appearance since December 9.

Read More

Read More
Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirms new contract hope for key Ibrox playe...

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details.

Joe AriboRyan KentRoss CountyPremiership
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.