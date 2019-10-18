Rangers ready to give Allan McGregor and Ryan Jack new deals

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is confident Allan McGregor and Ryan Jack will become the next two players to agree new deals with the club following the one-year extension penned by Nikola Katic this week.

Goalkeeper Mc-Gregor has a clause in his contract by which the 37-year-old will activate another year once he has played 25 games which, barring injury, will be reached in the next month.

Agreement on an improved contract for Jack is “imminent”, Gerrard said.

The Ibrox boss is unequivocal that McGregor, pictured, will remain a Rangers player beyond the conclusion of his 11th senior season at the club, racked up across two spells.

“Allan’s [contract situation] is pretty self-explanatory,” the Rangers manager said. “If Allan plays a certain amount of games then a year kicks in anyway, so there’s a bit of information for you. Watch this space with Allan. He is in a good place, in good form and we expect him to be here next year. That is never in doubt.

“In terms of Ryan Jack a new deal is imminent.”