Rangers poised to complete loan signing of Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo

New faces were among players returning to training at Rangers yesterday with Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo expected to be confirmed as Steven Gerrard’s next signing.

The winger is understood to be on the verge of a agreeing a season-long loan deal after spending the last campaign with Stade Reims In France. He was present at the Hummel Training Centre as the majority of the Rangers first-team squad reported back for pre-season training.

The 21-year-old recently signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool and has also spent spells with Wolves, Fulham and Wigan Athletic. He struggled to make the breakthrough in France, where he started only three league games. He has made 13 senior appearances for Liverpool, the last of which was in January 2017 in the FA Cup v Portsmouth.

Steven Davis, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Greg Stewart have all joined Rangers on permanent deals during the summer and started pre-season training yesterday.

Ojo could be joined at Ibrox by Anfield team-mate Ryan Kent, who has already spent a successful season on loan at Rangers. Gerrard still hopes to tie up the winger for another campaign despite interest from elsewhere.

Rangers also hope to secure a deal for the out-of-contract Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo. Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson is another target who remains on Gerrard’s radar.

Among those training yesterday was Alfredo Morelos. The striker has been the subject of transfer speculation after scoring 30 goals in all competitions last season.

Rangers could be prepared to sell the 22-year-old striker having been denied his services for a number of games last season due to disciplinary problems. Veteran forward Jermain Defoe, who replaced Morelos in the side towards the end of the last campaign, was back in training yesterday ahead of the second season of his loan arrangement with Bournemouth.

The Ibrox side begin their competitive season with a Europa League qualifier on 11 July.