Rangers players rated in 0-0 draw against Alashkert in Europa League play-off

It was a slender advantage carried from Alfredo Morelos’ goal in the first leg and a nervy afternoon for the Scottish champions and their fans.

The heat played a part, as did the travel but their task was eased slightly with the red card for James Santos after a petulant and dangerous flick-out at the head of stand-in goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

First team boss Steven Gerrard was back in Scotland after the covid outbreak amongst the champions squad forced the manager, and a number of first-team stars, to miss the trip, and he will no doubt have been frustrated by a wasteful first half where Alfredo Morelos spurned two great chances to put the tie to bed in Yerevan.

The Colombian had another wayward effort which would have eased the pressure and though Joe Aribo hit the goal-frame twice, the scoreline remained precariously in the balance until the end, even if Rangers rarely looked threatened.

There was no need for extra-time though as Robby McCrorie recorded a clean sheet and Rangers advanced.

Here is how the Rangers players rated in their fourth for the group stages of the Europa League in four seasons.

1. Robby McCrorie - 7 No complaints with his performance, though he'll have cause for one after a nasty kick out from James Santos saw the Alashkert forward deservedly sent off.

2. Borna Barisic - 5 Lack of game-time showed in the left-back's display after a summer spent injured. Win continues to evade him, but no goals conceded.

3. Connor Goldson - 7 Another consecutive appearance for the Englishman and he looked back to his better form of last season. Almost opened the scoring with a drive and composed throughout.

4. Filip Helander - 6 Few wobbles but job done. Especially in the closing stages where Alashkert piled on pressure and the defending became increasingly last-ditch.