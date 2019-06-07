Rangers pinpoint £500k James Tavernier replacement - if the captain departs

Have your say

Rangers will set their sights on Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare if James Tavernier departs Ibrox this summer.

The 28-year-old Royal Antwerp full-back is seen as a possible replacement with the Ibrox side willing to bid £500,000 for the player, according to the Scottish Sun.

James Tavernier is wanted by Premier League sides. Picture: SNS

Tavernier is a target for Premier League duo Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion following another sterling season in Govan.

The 27-year-old struck 17 goals from full-back this past season and is arguably more important to the team than Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Rangers captain signed a new four-year deal at the start of the 2018/2019 campaign after interest from down south.

However, both he and the club could be tempted by a big offer.

If so, Opare features high on the club's shortlist to replace him.

With 12 months left on his contract in Belgium, the 19-cap Ghanaian, who has played in Portugal, Spain, France, Germany and Turkey is being followed by clubs around Europe.