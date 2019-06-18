Rangers open fresh talks with Ibrox starlet over three-year deal

Rangers have re-opened contract talks with highly-rated youngster Josh McPake, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers youngster Josh McPake.

English Premier League clubs are said to be interested in the 17-year-old, who won Rangers' academy player of the year this past season.

The Light Blues are hoping to convince the midfielder that his immediate future lies at Ibrox, with manager Steven Gerrard's former club Liverpool said to be one of those interested.

McPake has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and could sign a pre-contract elsewhere in January.

Rangers initially offered the player a new deal at the end of April and have re-opened negotiations with the hope of getting a three-year deal completed this month.

The Ibrox side lost fellow highly-promising youngster Billy Gilmour to Chelsea in the summer of 2017 and don't want a similar situation to play out here.

