Rangers on the verge of signing €8m Romanian starlet - previously among best young players in the world

Rangers are close to completing a deal for Romanian starlet Ianis Hagi.

The 21-year-old, son of football legend Gheorghe Hagi, is reported to have agreed a loan move from Belgian side Genk for the rest of the season.

Having only started seven games this campaign, the player is keen to get minutes with the hope of playing for Romania at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Signed by Genk for a reported €8million in the summer, penning a five-year-deal, things haven't gone as well as he had hoped.

Hagi, who has 10 caps for Romania, has had two spells at Viitorul Constanta, sandwiching two years at Fiorentina. His father's football academy acts as Viitorul's youth team.

He was awarded Romanian young player of the year in 2015, while he made the league's team of the year in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.

Earlier in his career he was named as one of the 50 best young footballers in the world born in 1998.