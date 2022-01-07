Rangers on alert as Newcastle boss Eddie Howe reveals striker pursuit

The Magpies have been credited with a long-term interest in the Colombian and an injury to Callum Wilson has left the Saudi-owned side with a void in attack as they look to escape the Premier League basement zone.

Wilson is set to see a specialist over a calf tear which will keep him out of action for at least two months and with plenty funds at his disposal, having already secured Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, boss Eddie Howe is looking to recruit a striker to plug the gap.

Morelos has returned to top form in recent weeks under new Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, scoring six goals in his last eight appearances, and a serious bid could present the Ibrox outfit with a dilemma.

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Howe told TalkSPORT: "Hopefully with Kieran signing we have shown that we want quality and we want to try to recruit players in our team that we feel can make a difference in our team NOW.

"I can tell you with Callum it looks an injury which is going to keep him out for a minimum of a couple of months probably.

"I think that [striker/target man] is the toughest position to recruit. That's the first thing, add in the fact that it is January and targets in that position are really minimal.

"There's not a huge amount of players of Callum's quality in world football so we are working on it behind the scenes and the scan might influence what we do."