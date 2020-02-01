Rangers offers for Sheffield United midfielder knocked back - reports

Rangers tabled two offers to Sheffield United for £5m-rated midfilder Luke Freeman, including one on at the end of the transfer window, but both were rejected by the English side.

Football Insider reports that Steven Gerrard had sanctioned the pursuit of the player, who had joined the Premier League side from QPR last summer. The Ibrox club made a bid earlier in January, and a further offer as the window closed.

Both were rejected by United, despite the attacking midfielder only making three league starts for Chris Wilder's side.

A number of English Championship clubs were also pursuing Freeman, who was scored nine goals and supplied eight assists for QPR last season.