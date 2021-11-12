Rangers next manager: Latest odds settle on ex-Arsenal favourite van Bronckhorst with Martinez, Ferguson, Smith and McInnes also listed

Odds on the former Liverpool captain returning south to the Premier League shortened throughout the week – and with good reason as the former Livepool captain signed a three and a half year deal in the Midlands, and took his backroom staff with him to replace Dean Smith at Villa Park.

Bookmakers were quick to open up lists for Gerrard’s successor at Ibrox – even before his departure had been signed and sealed and various names have done the rounds.

Now though a clear favourite has emerged across all oddsmakers, though the myriad of names rumoured and linked is vast and varied.

For every Diego Martinez or Neil Critchley, there is a Derek McInnes, Callum Davidson or a Neil McCann. There is a clear market leader in Giovanni van Bronckhorst but established high-profile names including Frank Lampard, John Terry, Duncan Ferguson and even Ronald Koeman can be backed at various prices.

Here are the latest runners and riders who the markets believe Ross Wilson will be looking at.

1. Gio van Bronckhorst 4/9 Quickly moved from an opening priced 14/1 to odds-on favourite. Best price 8/15 with skybet and talks reportedly planned for the weekend.

2. Derek McInnes 5/1 Former Aberdeen boss is widely listed as the second choice behind the Dutchman

3. John Terry 13/2 Former Aston Villa assistant is keen to move into management in the future.

4. Russell Martin 10/1 Swansea boss was a big market mover, but sources close to Ibrox quickly quashed rumours of midweek interest.