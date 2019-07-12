Rangers: New signing Joe Aribo keen to emulate Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira after comparisons

Rangers summer signing Joe Aribo admits he has studied the games of Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira after being likened to the midfield pair.

Aribo signed for Rangers from Charlton following the expiration of his contract after helping Lee Bowyer's side reach the Sky Bet Championship.

And he is determined to keep progressing as he arms himself with homework on the former Manchester City duo.

The 22-year-old said: "Over the past few years I have heard a lot of comparisons, some people have said Yaya Toure, some people have said Vieira, so I have been looking a lot at their game and what they do on the pitch.

"I saw some stuff in the papers and ex-managers have said it.

"It makes me very happy, they are both very good players and I would love to play even a little bit like them.

"It's vital to study, you need to see what they were doing on the pitch and it will eventually help you improve."

Aribo's move to Glasgow was heavily influenced by another world-class midfielder, Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard.

Aribo, who was promoting Rangers Soccer Schools, said: "I was speaking to him and I just got a feel of what he was like as a person and that was something that pushed me towards Rangers.

"It was a very big factor. You know what he's done in the game. I just felt comfortable with him and I just thought it was a no-brainer. That was just after the play-off final."