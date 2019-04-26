Rangers new kit: Hummel unveils Gers home strip for 2019/20

Have your say

The new Rangers home kit has been officially unveiled by manufacturer Hummel.

“Leaked images” said to show the Ibrox side’s three new strips appeared on social media earlier this week but the Danish firm have now launched the Light Blues new home kit.

Detail from the new Rangers home kit for 2019/20. Picture: Hummel/Screengrab

The jersey, in the traditional Royal Blue, features four of Hummel’s recognisable chevrons on the shoulders, along with a subtle striped pattern interspersed with several embossed Rangers logos.

A retro-style white collar features red piping with a similar design on the sleeve cuffs.

The Rangers crest is embroidered on the left chest with Hummel’s bumblebee logo on the opposite side.

Taking influence from the Follow, Follow song, the inside collar carries the words “We Will Follow Rangers”.

James Tavernier, Ross McCrorie and Scott Arfield model the new home kit. Picture: Hummel/Screengrab

Hummel has dedicated the new home strip to the “loyal and passionate” fans and followers of the club.

A statement from the kitwear firm read: “The popular fan song and club anthem ‘Follow, Follow’ is integrated in the design of the new home jersey, as the powerful line “We will follow Rangers” is printed inside the jersey.

“Thus, the players will always feel the support of the fans who will fight till the day is done.”

Rangers have also confirmed an extension to their sponsorship deal with 32Red, with the partnership renewed until 2021.