Rangers nearing deal for star who is a Premier League target

Rangers are edging closer to securing promising right-back Nathan Patterson on along-term contract.

The 18-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has been attracting interest from England.

The Athletic report that new sporting director has pushed a deal on with Patterson highly thought of at Ibrox.

He has impressed for the club's Colt team who have reached the semi-finals of the Tunnock's Wafer Challenge Cup - the first Colt side to do so.

The team's coach said: “He has all of the characteristics you would ascribe with an elite level full-back."