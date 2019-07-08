Rangers name squad for Europa League - and there's one surprising omission

Rangers have named their squad for the opening tie of their Europa League campaign.

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias.

The Light Blues will kick off their season tomorrow evening when they travel to Gibraltar to play St Joseph's.

They will do so without winger Daniel Candeias, who has been a surprising omission from the 23-man squad.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a regular in the first-team since joining from Benfica in the summer of 2017, but will watch both matches against St Joseph's from the sidelines.

Rangers could only name a 23-man squad instead of the maximum 25 due to a lack of homegrown players.

Also missing are Jon Flanagan and Jamie Murphy as they each look to recover from injury.

The squad in full...

Goalkeepers: Allan McGregor, Wes Foderingham, Jak Alnwick

Defenders: James Tavernier, George Edmundson, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic, Matt Polster, Borna Barisic, Andy Halliday

Midfielders: Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Greg Docherty, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield, Sheyi Ojo

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie