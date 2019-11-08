.

Rangers move to sign Premiership ace, Celtic face punishment, Hearts miss out on ex-Easter Road coach, Hibs move for Jack Ross, Aberdeen target double transfer deal, Ibrox ace 'world class' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers will look to tie up a deal for a Premiership star, Hearts and Hibs makes manager moves and Celtic could be hit with a Uefa fine.

All the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scottish football with stories involving Hearts, Hibs, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell.

Rangers will attempt to sign St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky if Wes Foderingham opts to leave once his contract expires. The Ibrox side could move for the Buddies ace on a pre-contract. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs aim to appoint a new manager by the end of November. The club's chief executive Leeann Dempster confirmed the timescale as they look to replace Paul Heckingbottom. (Evening News)

The Easter Road side have already had discussions with Jack Ross. The ex-St Mirren boss is favourite for the job. It has also been reported Nathan Jones, recently sacked by Stoke City, has been approached. (Scottish Sun)

Chris Sutton aimed a cheeky dig at Lazio's element of right-wing supporters. The ex-Celtic striker tweeted about the Parkhead winger James Forrest being a "proper right winger silencing Lazio fans".

