Rangers midfielder set for Ibrox exit with Joey Barton keen to sign

Fleetwood Town are close to sealing a deal to sign Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard rejects Newcastle approach, Celtic eye £5.5m double swoop, midfielder set to leave Ibrox, Ryan Kent latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton is keen on his former Ibrox team-mate and the League One side are reportedly confident of securing his transfer.

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter.

The 22-year-old has made just 16 appearances since signing for the Light Blues in the summer of 2016 as he's suffered a series of injuries during his time in Glasgow.

He did manage to stay relatively clear of injury issues during a loan spell at Bury in the second half of last season, playing 17 times for the Gigg Lane club.

However, he's found a centre-midfield corps clogged with talent since his return to Rangers with Steven Davis signing a permanent deal, Joe Aribo joining from Charlton Athletic and Greg Docherty and Jason Holt returning from their loan deals last season.

Barton is now looking to take advantage of that by bringing Rossiter to Fleetwood. The two played alongside each other five times during Barton's brief spell at Ibrox.