Rangers midfielder reveals Ibrox career is over as he pays tribute to ex-Celtic boss

Jordan Rossiter has revealed that his Rangers career is all but over.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at English League One side Fleetwood Town who are currently managed by Ibrox flop Joey Barton.

Rossiter featured five times for Rangers last season but moved on loan to Bury in January where he played regularly.

Despite the success of the move he did not feature in Steven Gerrard's plans for this season with the Liverpool legend bringing in three midfielders to complement the options he already had.

It allowed for Rossiter to move back to England for the season.

“Over the summer, I knew that I was not in the plans at Rangers," he told the Scottish Sun.

“I know the gaffer here from his time in Glasgow and although a few other clubs were interested in signing me I know that I’ve made the right choice.

“You don’t realise how big Rangers is until you get there. You get quite taken aback by it at first - I was getting noticed just walking along the street.

“Unfortunately, I never played in an Old Firm game but spent one on the bench and it was a totally different atmosphere to anything I’d experienced before."

Rossiter noted the role played by ex-Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in his career.

The Leicester City boss handed the player his Liverpool debut as a teenager in 2014.

“Brendan Rodgers played a massive part in my development. His man-management and coaching skills were brilliant and I fed off it.

“He believed in me which meant a lot and it stood me in good stead. I got on to the bench a few times, starting at Chelsea."

