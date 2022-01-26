Rangers midfielder 'on verge' of shock exit as Birmingham move touted

Juninho Bacuna. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The midfielder was a summer signing from Huddersfield Town but has failed to make an impact on the first-team under Steven Gerrard or Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutch boss is now reportedly prepared to let the Curacao international leave this month with a move back to the English Championship in the pipeline.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bacuna suffered an injury early after his Rangers arrival, making a series of substitute appearances then lasting just 26 minutes of his full debut in the Europa League against Sparta Prague.

Since then he has started on just two other occasions, most recently against Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup, and the Daily Record reports that van Bronckhorst is ‘open’ to allowing the 24-year-old to move to Birmingham City.

Rangers are however currently limited midfield with Steven Davis injured and Ianis Hagi out for the season – though Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield are nearing full fitness.