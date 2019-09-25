Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo 'needed 20 stitches' after clash with Livingston's Rickie Lamie

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo required 20 stitches in a head wound after being caught by an elbow from Livingston defender Rickie Lamie.

Blood could be seen pouring from the Nigerian international after the clash around 20 minutes into the Betfred Cup quarter-final clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena, and the former Charlton star was helped off the pitch after having his head heavily bandaged and replaced by Steven Davis.

Speaking after the game, BT Sport pundits Ally McCoist and Stuart Lovell both agreed Lamie was lucky not to have been sent off.

McCoist said: "I think [Lamie] is very fortunate to stay on the park. I think it could be a red card.

"He leads with his elbow - he will say he's using his elbow for leverage and going to protect himself.

"Is it reckless? Yes. It gets worse every time I see it.

"I think the bandage round the head would indicate [Lamie] has definitely endangered the opponent."

Former Livi and Hibs midfielder Lovell added: "The referee has three choices: Careless, which is nothing. Reckless, which is a yellow, and using excessive force, which for me he has.

"It's not just cause of the injury, but I think that is red."