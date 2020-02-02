Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty was 'itching' to join Hibs on loan

Have your say

Greg Docherty has not played first-team football since August so the experience of lining up for Hibs against St Mirren at Easter Road on Saturday was something he relished.

The Rangers midfielder joined the Edinburgh club on loan on transfer deadline day after finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard.

“I missed that. That’s my first first-team game since August," said Docherty who had a successful loan spell with Shrewsbury Town in SkyBet League One last season.

“I can’t believe it has been that long but I felt good.

“I woke up this morning with that buzz again, and it was nice to get on the pitch."

The match finished 2-2, with Hibs retrieving a two-goal deficit against the Paisley side.

“I heard a few weeks before deadline day that something could happen," added Docherty who joined Rangers from Hamilton in the 2018 January window.

“But I didn’t know if it would be staying in Scotland or going down south again.

“My name was being thrown about everywhere but I spoke to the manager and got the green light.

“And once I spoke to Hibs I was itching to get it done.

“If you’d said Hibs to me at the start of the window this would have been in my thought process.

“It’s a great backroom team, a great structure and a great dressing room. This is a good platform for me to get games and I think I can strengthen this team.”

Docherty, 23, is contracted to Rangers until the summer of 2022.