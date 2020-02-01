Rangers midfielder Glenn Middleton joins Bradford City on loan

Rangers midfielder Glenn Middleton has joined English League Two side Bradford City on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year old spent the first half of this season loan at Hibernian, but hasn't played since the end of October in a 2-2 draw with Livingston.

Middleton initially joined on a season-long deal with the Easter Road club but his opportunities became limited after the return to fitness of Martin Boyle and Hibs cut the loan short in December.

