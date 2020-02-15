Rangers media chief Jim Traynor 'subjected to sectarian attack in street' as police launch probe

Police have launched an investigation after Rangers communications chief Jim Traynor was reportedly attacked in North Lanarkshire.

The former Daily Record journalist and BBC Radio Scotland presenter is understood to have been targeted by two men while he was out walking in Cumbernauld.

A source told The Sun: “He was set upon by two thugs shouting sectarian abuse. It was an outrageous attack.

"The guy was minding his own business and they just appeared and targeted him on the street. It’s disgraceful that this could happen.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that a probe was under way, adding: "Officers in Cumbernauld received reports at 3.15pm on Wednesday of a 66-year-old man having been assaulted near Stirling Road. Enquiries are ongoing."

Traynor was appointed the Ibrox club's PR supremo in late 2012, and has been in post since.