Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says players can't be forced to become double-vaccinated

Rangers defender Connor Goldson believes the majority of professional footballers should follow scientific advice and be double vaccinated against coronavirus. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The English Premier League this week announced that 68 per cent of their players have received two doses of a vaccine.

Many professional footballers remain sceptical about vaccination and are reluctant to get jabbed, however, and Gerrard is unwilling to reveal what proportion of his squad have followed the advice so far.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don’t think I’m in a position to divulge medical information from the club’s point of view,” said Gerrard. “I think it’s each to their own in terms of the decision.

“I am certainly double-vaxxed. We have had many medical meetings throughout Covid and the doctor also made it clear that, in his opinion, everyone should go and get double-vaxxed. But I am certainly not in a position to divulge those sorts of numbers in terms of personal medical information, individually or collectively.

“We are pushing, we are asking all our players to go and get this done. But we certainly can’t force them because I think everyone is entitled to make their own decisions.”

Rangers defender Connor Goldson believes the scientific advice surrounding anti-Covid vaccines should be heeded by footballers.

But the 28-year-old also feels there are a variety of reasons, both medical and ideological, which mean it would be unreasonable for the authorities or individual clubs to try and compel any player to become double-vaccinated.

“I don’t really think there is a take on it,” said Goldson. “If the science is there telling players - and the whole public - to be double vaccinated, then that’s something you should do. But at the same time, you can’t pressure individuals into doing it.

“Everyone has their own religious beliefs, personal beliefs and unique beliefs. There are so many health issues with different people - like heart problems, asthma or whatever a certain individual might have - so it would be unwise to pressure individuals.

“But if there are scientists saying you should be double vaccinated, then the majority of players should get it done.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.