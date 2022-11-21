Rangers manager odds: Steven Gerrard early favourite as other big names enter frame

Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Dutchman was removed from his post after a poor run of results saw the Ibrox side slip nine points behind Celtic in the title race, and crash out of Europe with the worst Champions League group stage record in history.

The decision over who replaces him in the Ibrox hotseat is sure to spark much speculation and debate over the coming days as the Rangers board weigh up their options.

Steven Gerrard, the man Van Bronckhorst replaced this time last year, has been installed as the early favourite to return to the Ibrox hotseat, but a number of other big names are also in the frame.

Here are who bookmakers Betfair reckon are in the hunt to become the next Rangers manager...

1. Steven Gerrard - 2/1 The former Rangers boss, who delivered the club's much-coveted 55th league title, is the early favourite to return following his recent sacking by Aston Villa. Was criticised by Rangers fans for his decision to leave, and is now without right-hand man Michael Beale, who is in charge of QPR.

2. Michael Beale - 4/1 Beale was on Gerrard's coaching staff at Ibrox and was credited with being a key figure behind the scenes. Followed him to Aston Villa before taking his first steps into management with QPR. Recently turned down the chance to manage Wolves.

3. Kevin Muscat - 6/1 Having got rid of one former player, could Rangers turn to another in the shape of the current Yokohama F Marinos boss? Would set up an interesting all-Australian battle with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, the man he replaced at the Japanese side last year.

4. Sean Dyche - 8/1 The former Burnley boss has been out of work since being sacked from Turf Moor in February. He twice guided the Clarets to promotion to the Premier League and led them into Europe for the first time in 51 years.