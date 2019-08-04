Rangers make three changes to starting line-up to face Kilmarnock

Steven Gerrard has made three alterations to his starting team for Rangers' Ladbrokes Premiership opener against Kilmarnock.

Allan McGregor is ruled out through suspension, so Wes Foderingham starts in goal with Andy Firth promoted to the subs' bench.

Gerrard has picked the same back four that started against Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg on Thursday night with captain James Tavernier at right-back, Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic in central defence and Borna Barisic at left-back.

Steven Davis has won his fitness battle and slots into the starting XI at the expense of Finland international Glen Kamara, who is named among the replacements. Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack complete the midfield while Scott Arfield and summer loan signing Sheyi Ojo will support Alfredo Morelos, who starts in place of Jermain Defoe who takes a seat on the bench.

Joining Firth, Kamara and Defoe among the substitutes are George Edmundson, Andy Halliday, Jordan Jones and Greg Stewart.

Kilmarnock go with Laurentiu Branescu in goals; a back four of Stephen O'Donnell, Kirk Broadfoot, Stuart Findlay and Greg Taylor; a five-man midfield of Rory McKenzie, Alan Power, Gary Dicker, Mohamed El Makrini and Chris Burke with Eamonn Brophy as the lone striker.

Angelo Alessio has named Jamie MacDonald, Alex Bruce, Iain Wilson, Dom Thomas, Ross Millen, Greg Kiltie and Innes Cameron as his seven substitutes.