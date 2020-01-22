Rangers make increased bid for Celtic target, Hearts and Hibs interest in Ibrox star, £1.5m defender leaves Parkhead, Aberdeen want forward - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

With a full midweek fixture card in the Ladbrokes Premiership this evening, followed by another round of games at the weekend it is pushing teams to get their signings sorted for the last few months of the season. Tuesday saw a number of players moving club, linked with a transfer or committing their future to their side. But what could Wednesday hold in store with Celtic nearing a deal for a midfielder, Hearts looking to further strengthen for a relegation battle, Aberdeen wanting attacking reinforcements and Rangers hoping to hold onto key individuals.

Rangers starlet wanted by Edinburgh duo Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie was subject to interest from Hearts and Hibs. The latter attempted to buy the Scotland U21 goalkeeper but the Ibrox side have no plans to sell. He will spend time on loan with Livingston. (Evening News)

Hendry leaves Celtic Celtic's Jack Hendry has completed his move to Australian side Melbourne City. The A-League side have announced him on an 'injury replacement contract' believed to be until the end of the Scottish season.

Wighton set to leave Hearts Hearts forward Craig Wighton has agreed a deal with Arbroath. The Championship side have put together a loanoffer which has been accepted by the Jam Tarts. (Courier)

Rangers make improved deal Rangers have made an improved offer for Tyrese Campbell. The Stoke City striker is wanted by Celtic and Sheffield United with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The Ibrox side hope to land him on a pre-contract deal. (Football Insider)

