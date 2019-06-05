Rangers linked with Swedish international defender Martin Olsson

Have your say

Rangers are one of a number of clubs chasing defender Martin Olsson, according to reports in Sweden.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Swansea City following the conclusion of his contract.

A Swedish international of 48 caps, Olsson has played his football exclusively in English football to this point, first with Blackburn Rovers before moving on to Norwich City and finally landing at Swansea.

Swedish news outlet Expressen claims that Steven Gerrard is looking at the player as he aims to bolster his side’s options at left-back.

Nottingham Forest and Turkish side Fenerbahce are also said to be interested in the defender.

Olsson played just 20 times last season for ex-Swans boss Graham Potter due to injury.

