Rangers-linked U21 Euro 2021 winner Salih Ozcan set to make decision on his future

Salih Özcan, who has been linked with Rangers, is set to stay in the Bundesliga.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 28th June 2021, 8:03 am
Salih Ozcan is expected to stay in Germany with Koln. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)
The 23-year-old was a reported target of the Scottish champions.

Earlier this month, sports publication Kicker noted interest from Rangers with the player’s deal at FC Köln expiring.

A versatile central midfielder, helped Germany win the Under-21 European Championships this year.

It was reported that a contract extension was unlikely. However, Köln now have a new manager in Steffen Baumgart and the club are keen to extend his deal.

According to Kicker, Özcan is close to signing a new deal with terms agreed.

Rangers, who are set to return to pre-season this week, have so far added striker Fashion Sakala to the squad after a pre-contract agreement, while Nnamdi Ofoborh joins from Bournemouth having agreed a deal at the start of the year.

The Ibrox side are not in competitive action until the start of the cinch Premiership season at the end of July.

