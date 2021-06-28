Rangers-linked U21 Euro 2021 winner Salih Ozcan set to make decision on his future

Salih Ozcan is expected to stay in Germany with Koln. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old was a reported target of the Scottish champions.

Earlier this month, sports publication Kicker noted interest from Rangers with the player’s deal at FC Köln expiring.

A versatile central midfielder, helped Germany win the Under-21 European Championships this year.

It was reported that a contract extension was unlikely. However, Köln now have a new manager in Steffen Baumgart and the club are keen to extend his deal.

According to Kicker, Özcan is close to signing a new deal with terms agreed.

Rangers, who are set to return to pre-season this week, have so far added striker Fashion Sakala to the squad after a pre-contract agreement, while Nnamdi Ofoborh joins from Bournemouth having agreed a deal at the start of the year.