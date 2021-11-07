Rangers left in good health, as are Ross County - team news plus Scotsman's prediction

Scott Arfield celebrates after scoring to make it 4-2 Rangers during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers at The Global Energy Arena on August 22, 2021, in Dingwall.

Ryan Kent returned from a hamstring injury against Brondby on Thursday and Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Ross County have close to a full squad, with only full-back Jake Vokins missing as he completes the latter stages of his recovery from foot surgery.

Last season: Rangers 5 Ross County 0, Ross County 0 Rangers 4, Rangers 2 Ross County 0

Last five league matches: Rangers W D W D W; Ross County L L L L W

Top scorers: Kemar Roofe (Rangers) 9; Blair Spittal (Ross County) 5

Match odds: H 1-10 D 15-2 A 28-1

Referee: David Munro (Scotland)