Rangers left in good health, as are Ross County - team news plus Scotsman's prediction

Rangers have no fresh injuries for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 6:00 am
Scott Arfield celebrates after scoring to make it 4-2 Rangers during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers at The Global Energy Arena on August 22, 2021, in Dingwall.

Ryan Kent returned from a hamstring injury against Brondby on Thursday and Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Ross County have close to a full squad, with only full-back Jake Vokins missing as he completes the latter stages of his recovery from foot surgery.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Last season: Rangers 5 Ross County 0, Ross County 0 Rangers 4, Rangers 2 Ross County 0

Last five league matches: Rangers W D W D W; Ross County L L L L W

Top scorers: Kemar Roofe (Rangers) 9; Blair Spittal (Ross County) 5

Match odds: H 1-10 D 15-2 A 28-1

Referee: David Munro (Scotland)

The Scotsman’s prediction: Ross County stunned Dundee 5-0 in their past match, but have been inactive for ten days following the postponement of their hosting of Hibs. Rangers have since smashed Motherwell 6-1 and picked up a Europa League point at Brondby, and they are heavily fancied to win comfortably against the Highlanders.

Ross CountyScotsmanPremiershipJake Vokins