Rangers left in good health, as are Ross County - team news plus Scotsman's prediction

Ryan Kent returned from a hamstring injury against Brondby on Thursday and Ryan Jack is close to a comeback following a long-term calf injury but is unlikely to face County. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.
Ross County have close to a full squad, with only full-back Jake Vokins missing as he completes the latter stages of his recovery from foot surgery.
Last season: Rangers 5 Ross County 0, Ross County 0 Rangers 4, Rangers 2 Ross County 0
Last five league matches: Rangers W D W D W; Ross County L L L L W
Top scorers: Kemar Roofe (Rangers) 9; Blair Spittal (Ross County) 5
Match odds: H 1-10 D 15-2 A 28-1
Referee: David Munro (Scotland)
The Scotsman’s prediction: Ross County stunned Dundee 5-0 in their past match, but have been inactive for ten days following the postponement of their hosting of Hibs. Rangers have since smashed Motherwell 6-1 and picked up a Europa League point at Brondby, and they are heavily fancied to win comfortably against the Highlanders.