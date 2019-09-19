Rangers 'launch club probe' as Ibrox flop accused of spitting on opponent

Rangers have launched a internal investigation into spitting allegations against winger Eros Grezda, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Rangers have 'big problems' claims pundit as he predicts everything will 'come out'

The Albanian has been accused of the action during Rangers Colts' 1-0 victory over Ballymena United in last night's Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup encounter.

Rangers flop Eros Grezda. Picture: SNS

It was claimed he spat at Andrew Burns, which led to an angry encounter between players.

It's been said that Greg Docherty entered the Ballymena dressing room after the match in order to apologise for the behaviour of some of his teammates.

Dapo Mebude also had to be restrained by coach Peter Lovenkrands as the youngster sought to get involved in a potential flare-up.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey told the Sun: “There are some things I don’t really want to talk about but we received an apology from a Rangers player.

“There were incidents, which are not typical of an association with Rangers.

“Greg Docherty has apologised and as far as I am concerned, that is the end of it.”