Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen learn potential Europa League round two opponents

Rangers could face former foes Progres Niederkorn if they advance to the second round of Europa League qualifying.

READ MORE - Celtic discover potential opponents in Champions League second qualifying round

Steven Gerrard's side learned their first round opponents would be either FC Prishtina or St Joseph's during yesterday's draw.

James Tavernier in action as Rangers faced off against Progres Niederkorn two years ago.

They have now discovered they will face the winner of Cork City against either Progres or Cardiff Met University if they reach the second round.

Similar to Rangers' potential round one opponents, Progres or Cardiff Met University will battle it out over two legs in the preliminary stage for the right to face Cork.

Rangers were unceremoniously dumped from the competition in 2017 after a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Progres. The Light Blues led 1-0 from the first leg before being stunted in Luxembourg.

Aberdeen have discovered that they too could face an old adversary from that part of the world after being drawn against Fola Esch or Chikhura Sachkhere in Round 2. The Reds defeated Fola Esch 3-2 on aggregate in the 2016/17 Europa League qualifiers.

Derek McInnes' men will have to defeat Icelandic outfit RoPS Rovaniemi in order to advance.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, will face off against FK Partizan of Serbia if they're able to qualify for the second round. They face Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomands in round one.

READ MORE - Celtic 'make offer' for Gabala defender, Rangers miss out on target, SFPL 'could sue MSPs over sectarianism' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

