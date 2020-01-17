Rangers: Key player 'offered to Serie A giants' by intermediary, claims Italian media

Reports in Italy claim an individual close to the family of Rangers defender Borna Barisic has offered the Croatian international to several Italian clubs.

AreaNapoli.it suggests that Barisic has been highlighted as a potential signing for Napoli after an "intermediary in contact with the player's father" made an approach to the Naples club.

The 27-year-old was the subject of interest from Napoli's Serie A rivals Roma but amid bizarre claims that the Giallorossi could look to loan Barisic with an option-to-buy clause as part of the deal, Gers boss Steven Gerrard confirmed the club had opened talks over an extended deal at Ibrox.

He told The Scotsman: "We've opened up contract negotiations with Borna and his representatives.

"That's bubbling away and I think that shows our intent and how much we want to keep him.

"I think the player's really happy here."

AreaNapoli makes reference to Rangers not letting the player leave for anything less than £8.6 million (€10 million) but also mentions a host of other left-backs linked with the club - including former Rangers target Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiakos.