Rangers: Key duo a doubt for Ross County trip as decision made over penalty-taker

Rangers face an anxious wait over the fitness of three players ahead of the Gers' trip to Dingwall to face Ross County on Wednesday night.

Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor is, according to assistant manager Gary McAllister, a "doubt" after landing awkwardly in the 2-1 win over Motherwell at the weekend.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the former Scotland international said: "We have a few little doubts for Ross County.

"[Allan] McGregor landed awkwardly, Barker also. Two doubts. We are managing Ryan Kent but hopefully everyone will make it."

Former Manchester City winger Barker was replaced after 43 minutes by fellow wideman Kent, but the Light Blues have plenty of back-up on the flanks should both players miss out.

"The recruitment in the summer has given us a strong squad, although we don't want to make too much change. That can work against you," McAllister added.

If McGregor fails to make the match, Wes Foderingham will likely step up from the bench with Andy Firth joining the substitutes as back-up.

Penalty decision made

Rangers have come to a decision on their penalty-taker but McAllister refused to give anything away before Wednesday's game against Ross County.

Gerrard admitted on Sunday he would consider the situation after James Tavernier missed his third spot-kick of the season during a 2-1 win over Motherwell.

When asked about the outcome at the club's pre-match media conference, McAllister said: "I will not be telling Ross County who is taking our penalties, I'm afraid.

"The situation has been spoken about obviously but I am not giving anything away. Time will tell.

"From the minute we arrived here Tavernier has been very robust, he has been available for almost every game and training session, he has had some criticism but he will come through it and we fully trust the guy. He has our full backing. He is a top player.

"I have had similar circumstances, you can use it as an incentive to show your team-mates and fans that you are grafting hard for the jersey."