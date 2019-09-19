Rangers issue UEFA warning to fans ahead of Europa League clash with Feyenoord

Rangers have urged their fans to behave when they take on Feyenoord at Ibrox in tonight's Europa League group stage opener so the club can avoid further UEFA sanctions.

European football's governing body slapped the Light Blues with a partial stadium closure and ordered them to display an "Equal Game" banner at their Europa League play-off round match against Legia Warsaw following the behaviour of fans in an earlier European game against St Joseph's of Gibraltar.

Rangers have this morning issued a statement, reminding supporters of their "Everyone Anyone" diversity and inclusion campaign and are calling on fans to toe the line this evening.

A statement posted on the club's official website read: "Given the recent sanctions by UEFA for unacceptable fan behaviour it is vital all fans represent Rangers in a positive manner and refrain from embarrassing this great club by engaging in offensive singing and chanting.

"The Everyone Anyone campaign aims to promote Rangers as a modern football club through which fans can come together and support a common cause – equality for everyone.

"In collaboration with the Rangers Charity Foundation, we will work across the club to champion diversity, encourage tolerance and understanding, and promote positive behaviour as part of this ambitious new strategy.

"Rangers is for everyone and anyone and this campaign will send a clear message of zero tolerance to all forms of discrimination, on and off the pitch."