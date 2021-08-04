Rangers in transfer boost for in-demand ace, Celtic face battle for key target, £500k bid for Shankland, Goalkeeper departs Parkhead - Scottish football transfer round-up

The latest transfer news from around the SPFL. Picture: SNS

Winger departs Ibrox

Jordan Jones has left Rangers to join Wigan Athletic. The Northern Irishman has signed a three-year deal with the Latics with the Scottish champions recieving an undisclosed fee. The winger said: "I've said before you cannot compare the fans of the club to anywhere else in the world. Whether it's a home game in the league or an away game in Europe, the following is beyond special.” (Various)

Rangers’ Veerman boost

Feyenoord have pulled out of the race to sign midfielder Joey Veerman. The Heerenveen star has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers and is valued at around £8million. Feyenoord's technical director Frank Arnesen has revealed the club like him but are “financially limited” so don't expect to move for him. (Voetbal International)

Celtic Euro hopes dashed

Uefa have revealed Midtjylland defender Juninho was eligible to face Celtic. He was suspended for eight games due to his involvement in a brawl in a match while playing in Brazil for Bahia. He played against Celtic and there was a view it may benefit the Hoops. However, the ban only came into force from August 2. (The Scotsman)

Shankland offer

Dundee United have received a bid of £500,000 for Lawrence Shankland from Belgian top-flight side Beerschot. The star striker is into the final year of his contract at Tannadice. There is also reported interest from England with Championship clubs as well as the likes of Ipswich Town and MK Dons keen. (The Courier)

Celtic transfer battle

Celtic could face a battle to land defensive target Liam Scales. The Shamrock Rovers defender is a key target for the Parkhead side who are reported to be willing to pay €700,000 for his services. However, Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has revealed there is “serious interest” from the English Premier League with bids made for the 22-year-old. (The Scotsman)

Goalkeeper leaves Celtic

Ross Doohan has completed a loan move to Tranmere Rovers from Celtic. The arrival of Joe Hart has led to the move to the English League Two side who are managed by former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon. Doohan worked with Mellon for a short period at Tannadice on loan last season. (The Scotsman)

