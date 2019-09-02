Rangers in talks to sign Liverpool's Ryan Kent in huge deal despite links with European move

Have your say

Rangers are set to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool for between £6m-7million, according to reports.

Ryan Kent could be set to move to Belgium. Picture: SNS

The winger has been a key target for the Ibrox side all summer and he could finally be set for a return, despite previous links with a move to Club Brugge.

The English giants have put a £7million price tag on the player and maintained that he would only leave on a permanent deal.

Paul Joyce, reporter for The Times, believes the deal is on.

He tweeted: "Glasgow Rangers close to agreeing permanent deal for Liverpool's Ryan Kent. Fee would be in region of £6/7m. Personal terms and medical to do once club agreement."

It is being reported that Liverpool are looking to put in a sell-on clause in the deal.

Earlier today, Neil Jones, Liverpool correspondent for Goal, claimed Brugge were making a move for the player.

The Belgian side have been boosted by Champions League funds and will feature in a group alongside Real Madrid, PSG and Galatasaray.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed that if the club were to sign a player on transfer deadline day it would be "out of the blue".

Brugge were also keen on Celtic target Victor Wanyama before a £13million move fell through.

