Rangers in talks to sign Liverpool's Ryan Kent in huge deal despite links with European move

Rangers are set to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool for between £6m-7million, according to reports.
The winger has been a key target for the Ibrox side all summer and he could finally be set for a return, despite previous links with a move to Club Brugge.
The English giants have put a £7million price tag on the player and maintained that he would only leave on a permanent deal.
Paul Joyce, reporter for The Times, believes the deal is on.
He tweeted: "Glasgow Rangers close to agreeing permanent deal for Liverpool's Ryan Kent. Fee would be in region of £6/7m. Personal terms and medical to do once club agreement."
It is being reported that Liverpool are looking to put in a sell-on clause in the deal.
Earlier today, Neil Jones, Liverpool correspondent for Goal, claimed Brugge were making a move for the player.
The Belgian side have been boosted by Champions League funds and will feature in a group alongside Real Madrid, PSG and Galatasaray.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed that if the club were to sign a player on transfer deadline day it would be "out of the blue".
Brugge were also keen on Celtic target Victor Wanyama before a £13million move fell through.
