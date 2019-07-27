Rangers in talks to increase the capacity of Ibrox Stadium

Rangers are in talks to increase the capacity of Ibrox Stadium.

The Light Blues are looking into the possibility of expanding without having to add new tiers onto any of the stands and hope to have the new capacity reach 55,000.

That's around a 5,000 increase from the current capacity. Rangers are looking to bring in additional matchday income with a waiting list for supporters wishing to buy season tickets.

Managing director Stewart Robertson told the Daily Record: "It’s something we’re looking at just now. We won’t see anything as grand as another tier built on top of one of the existing stands.

“However, we are exploring ways we can add additional seating into the stadium. I don’t see it being another 10,000, it would maybe be low thousands.

“There are feasibility works going on at this moment and we’re probably two or three months away from knowing whether it will be possible or not."

