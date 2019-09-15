Rangers' huge £7m blow, Celtic star is tipped for a £25m move, Parkhead defender set for Euro move, Levein vows to carry on, Gerrard slams Uefa, Novo on IRA links - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
All 12 Scottish Premiership teams played on Saturday with a huge number of talking points,
Hearts fans protested against Craig Levein and the running of the club, Hibs lost again, Ryan Kent started for Rangers but got injured, Aberdeen suffered another injury blow, while Celtic's £16m impressed. We have all the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around the SPFL.
1. Craig Levein vows to turn it around at Hearts
Hearts boss Craig Levein maintains he can "turn it around" following the club's 3-2 loss at home to Motherwell which left the side bottom of the league. He said: "Its just about winning matches, isnt it? Its that simple." (Evening News)
Rangers winger Ryan Kent will miss the club's Europa League clash with Feyenoord and could be out until mid-October. The 7m signing started against Livingston but injured his hamstring in the first half. (Football Insider)
Neil Lennon has vowed to get 16m loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi back to his best. The Norwegian international, who assisted Celtic's winner at Hamilton, lost his way after his move to Southampton from Basel. (The Scotsman)