Rangers 'hold talks' with new manager favourite, more scheduled this weekend

Gio van Bronckhorst is currently bookmakers' favourite to return to Rangers as boss (OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dutchman, who spent two years at Ibrox under Dick Advocaat before going on to a glittering career with Arsenal, Barcelona and his national side, is favourite for the job with bookmakers.

His last job in China ended during the covid pandemic and the 46-year-old was seen in London this morning with Ross Wilson stepping up the club’s search for Gerrard’s replacement this weekend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is believed to have a three-man shortlist for the vacancy arising from Gerrard’s move south on Thursday. Frank Lampard is also said to be a consideration to follow his former England midfield colleague.

It is believed van Bronckhorst also forms part of the trio and Sky Sports report the ex-Feyenoord boss discussed the role this morning.

Former Rangers team-mate Kenny Miller told the broadcaster he believed the move could be a good one for both parties.

“As a manager, he's won leagues, he's won cups, so he's had success and is a good fit. I think there's a number of potential candidates who are around at the moment who would definitely be interested in the job," he said.

Rangers will be seeking a complete coaching team as Gerrard has taken Gary McAllister, Michael Beale and further trusted lieutenants Jordan Millsom, Tom Culshaw and Scott Mason south to Villa Park.

The international break gives Wilson time to source the correct candidate, but Rangers return to action on November 21 with a Hampden semi-final against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup.