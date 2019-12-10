Rangers' HMRC tax bill drops by £5m as following review

Liquidators BDO have claimed that the HMRC tax bill owed by Oldco Rangers has fallen by £5.2m.

It follows a further review of arrears of VAT, PAYE and national insurance before they entered administration.

The reduction is the latest relating to the tax bill which stemmed from Rangers' use of the Employee Benefit Trusts (EBT) scheme between 2001 and 2010 when Sir David Murray was in charge.

BDO estimate in their latest report that the money the club's former owners owe has dropped from £94million to around £67million.

More movements on the tax bill will likely happen next year with the liquidators disputing a claim of £48million relating to the EBTs.

Last month The Times reported that HMRC had blundered by as much as £50million with the figure set to be wiped off the bill.

It led to John McClelland, the former Rangers chairman, musing that the club may not have had to be liquidated back in 2012.