Rangers hit by £16,000 fine from UEFA for fan misconduct

Rangers fans light flares at the Europa League match in Lyon on December 9. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

A large travelling support attended the Group A fixture at the Groupama Stadium and several flares were ignited during the 1-1 draw.

The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of UEFA found Rangers to be in breach of their disciplinary regulations as they announced the punishment on Friday afternoon.

Lyon were also sanctioned for ‘provocative, offensive messages’ on banners displayed by their supporters during the game and have been fined €5000 - just over £4000.

Rangers were previously ordered to pay fines of €5250 and €6000 respectively by UEFA for the ‘lighting and throwing of an object’ during their 1-1 draw away to Brondby on November 4 and for the ‘throwing of objects’ during the 2-0 win at home to Sparta Prague three weeks later.