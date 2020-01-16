Rangers have signing option on striker, Serie A giants eye Hearts ace, €7m bid for Celtic target, Ibrox clear out continues as duo leave, Aberdeen win race for signing - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Steven Gerrard is whittling down the numbers at Ibrox, Derek McInnes is bringing in reinforcements at Aberdeen, while Celtic are on the verge of making their second signing of the window. Hearts are yet to make one. We have transfer news from Rangers, Pittodrie, Parkhead, Tynecastle, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Ross County and more as clubs attempt to get business done before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

1. Murphy on the move Jamie Murphy is set to leave Rangers for English League One side Burton Albion on loan. The Brewers, managed by his former boss Nigel Clough, lead the race for the forward's signature with him not in Steven Gerrard's plan. (Scottish Sun)

2. Italian giants target Hearts ace AC Milan are tracking Hearts star Aaron Hickey. The teenage defender has caught the eye of the Italian giants with Manchester City also interested. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

3. Rangers midfielder to join Sunderland Sunderland have beat Championship opposition to the signing of Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty. The ex-Hamilton star has been deemed surplus to requirements at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

4. QPR to watch Shankland QPR transfer chief Les Ferdiand will watch Lawrence Shankland in action against Hibs on Sunday. If the Dundee United striker impresses it could lead to a bid from the Championship side.

