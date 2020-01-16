Rangers have signing option on striker, Serie A giants eye Hearts ace, €7m bid for Celtic target, Ibrox clear out continues as duo leave, Aberdeen win race for signing - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The Scottish transfer window is continuing to build with a number of moves being made or close to being finalised.
Steven Gerrard is whittling down the numbers at Ibrox, Derek McInnes is bringing in reinforcements at Aberdeen, while Celtic are on the verge of making their second signing of the window. Hearts are yet to make one. We have transfer news from Rangers, Pittodrie, Parkhead, Tynecastle, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Ross County and more as clubs attempt to get business done before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.
1. Murphy on the move
Jamie Murphy is set to leave Rangers for English League One side Burton Albion on loan. The Brewers, managed by his former boss Nigel Clough, lead the race for the forward's signature with him not in Steven Gerrard's plan. (Scottish Sun)