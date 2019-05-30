Rangers have improved bid 'turned down' for transfer target

Rangers have had a second bid for George Edmundson turned down by his club Oldham Athletic, according to the Daily Record.

The Light Blues initial offer of £400,000 was rejected outright by the League Two side.

Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson.

They have since returned with a second bid of £500,000 plus potential add-ons, though this has received the same response.

Oldham are said to be desperate to get close to the £1 million mark for the centre-back, who was included in the League Two Team of the Year.

This is despite Edmundson submitting a transfer request as he angles for a move to Ibrox.

Wigan Athletic and Hull City are also said to be interested.

