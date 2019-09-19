Rangers have 'big problems' claims pundit as he predicts everything will 'come out'

Radio pundit and former footballer Alan Brazil has claimed there are "big problems" with the owner at Rangers as he insisted fans "wouldn't believe" what was going on.

The talkSPORT presenter, who made his comments while former Gers striker Ally McCoist was in the studio on The Alan Brazil Breakfast Show this morning, said: "You know I won't go into it now, because I can't substantiate it yet, but I am hearing there are still big problems at Rangers at the top.

"Big problems with the owner."

Director of Football Mark Allen departed his role recently, citing family reasons "and other options" for his exit.

He said: "I've loved every minute. Bringing Steven Gerrard to the club will always be a special point in my career and I would like to thank him, his excellent staff, the players and all the staff at Rangers for their support throughout my tenure."

Brazil continued: "Anyway, I am not going to say anymore because someone called me a couple of nights ago - he's a Rangers supporter as well - and he said, "you won't believe what's going on"."

McCoist joked: "Are you trying to spoil my Thursday already?"

Brazil's remarks come as Rangers prepare for their Europa League group opener with Dutch side Feyenoord. He made no other references to any goings-on at Ibrox, instead choosing to say: "It'll all come out in the wash."