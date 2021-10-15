Rangers handed significant boost ahead of key matches as Ryan Jack injury update issued

Ryan Kent has missed Rangers matches due to injury.

Striker Kemar Roofe, who is on his way back from international duty with Jamaica after scoring in his country’s crucial victory over Honduras, is in the frame to face the Jambos, while winger Ryan Kent will be back in training next week after missing games due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with the Jambos, Gerrard said: “Kemar Roofe is in transit, we are hoping to have him available but will certainly miss today's session.

“Kent is very close and we hope to have him back training after the weekend.