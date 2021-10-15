Rangers handed significant boost ahead of key matches as Ryan Jack injury update issued

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been handed a boost ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Hearts and Thursday’s Europa League match against Brondby.

By Mark Atkinson
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:43 am
Ryan Kent has missed Rangers matches due to injury.

Striker Kemar Roofe, who is on his way back from international duty with Jamaica after scoring in his country’s crucial victory over Honduras, is in the frame to face the Jambos, while winger Ryan Kent will be back in training next week after missing games due to a hamstring injury.

Speaking ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with the Jambos, Gerrard said: “Kemar Roofe is in transit, we are hoping to have him available but will certainly miss today's session.

“Kent is very close and we hope to have him back training after the weekend.

Gerrard also offered an update on Ryan Jack, who has missed months with a calf problem. “Jack is not too far away and will be back in a couple of weeks,” the Ibrox boss added.

