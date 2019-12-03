Rangers 'hand trial to winger' previously linked with rivals Celtic

Have your say

Rangers have taken youngster Adrian Akande on trial, according to reports in Nigeria.

The player has reportedly been put through his paces at the Hummel Training Centre. Picture: SNS

The 16-year-old is searching for a new club having been allowed to leave Chelsea.

The Ibrox side - along with rivals Celtic - have previously been credited with an interest in the Nigerian youth international.

The Daily Post reports that he's been put through his paces at the Hummel Training Centre, while he's also worked out for West Ham United and German side Hoffenheim.

Akande was previously on the books of Crystal Palace.