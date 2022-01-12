Rangers 'had approach rejected' for Arsenal's Harry Clarke prior to Hibs loan move

Clarke spent the first half of the season on loan at Ross County where he produced a string of impressive performances, scoring three goals and grabbing two assists in 17 appearances playing either right-back or centre-back.

The Gunners recalled the 20-year-old last week before sending him back out on loan to Hibs on an 18-month contract which includes two break clauses which his parent club can invoke either in the summer or in January 2023.

However, it has been claimed that Rangers were also interested in luring the youngster to Ibrox but failed in a move to sign him on a permanent deal.

Arsenal's Harry Clarke spent the first half of the season on loan at Ross County. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

According to the Scottish Sun, their approach was flatly declined with Arsenal preferring to send the England youth international to Easter Road on loan rather than letting him go.

Clarke is believed to be under contract at the Emirates until the summer of 2023.

After signing the versatile right-sided defender, Hibs boss Maloney said: “Harry has very good technical attributes in both attacking and defensive actions, and I’m really pleased we’ve been able to secure him for the club.

“He will bring an exciting energy and speed in both areas, and I have no doubt he’ll be a big asset for us going forward.

“In speaking to him, I know how hungry he is to succeed and be a part of this club and over the coming days I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”