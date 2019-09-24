Rangers 'giving Betfred Cup full attention' in bid to end trophy drought

Assistant Gary McAllister insists Rangers will be giving the Betfred Cup their full attention as they bid to end their long wait for silverware.

The Light Blues have a hectic fixture schedule due to their participation in the Europa League group stages, but McAllister is adamant Wednesday's cup clash at Livingston is extremely important because it gives them an opportunity to win a trophy.

He said: "I think a first trophy would bring back a greater belief, within the club and the fantastic fan base that we've got here - the people that come to Ibrox.

"Getting that first one is crucial. We're in four competitions. This is an early opportunity to try and get to Hampden.

"It's the first of the four competitions that we're in that the final comes upon us, so we're just trying to keep the momentum going. People might look at it and say it's at the bottom of our priority list but no - I think this club needs to win.

"So we'll be very, very strong and our preparation will be diligent going into this game, just like it's been in this recent run of great results."